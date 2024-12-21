During the fellowship in the US, the quartet will exchange ideas with global climate leaders and other student innovators.

by Usha Peri

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four students from Dr Lankapalli Bullaya College in Visakhapatnam have taken a remarkable step in addressing coastal erosion and climate change by pioneering a project focused on restoring seagrass ecosystems.

Their innovative approach has not only garnered recognition but also earned them a 10-day fellowship trip to the United States, where they will collaborate with global climate experts.

The students—T Harshitha, A Tejaambika, M Ashwini, and J Karthikeya Narayana—are final year B.Sc. students specialising in Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Chemistry.

Their ambitious project, titled ‘Pioneering Blue Carbon Ecosystems: Restoring Seagrass Meadows on Visakhapatnam Coast,’ was part of the Climate Tank Accelerator competition. This initiative, organised by the Student Society for Climate Change Awareness (SSCCA) in collaboration with Seeds of Peace USA, brought together young innovators from five South Asian countries to develop practical solutions to climate challenges.

The Visakhapatnam team stood out among competitors, securing $1,000 in seed funding and the chance to present their work alongside winning teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Their focus on seagrass meadows, which absorb 33% more carbon dioxide than terrestrial plants, highlights the vital role these ecosystems play in carbon sequestration and coastal protection.

To implement their project, the team sourced two seagrass species, Halophila ovalis and Halodule pinifolia, from Odisha’s Chilika Lagoon. They acclimatised the plants using local seawater, sediment, and seaweed-based fertilisers, and enhanced their growth with visible light and artificial CO2 generated through a DIY setup. Months of rigorous research, starting in April 2024 under the guidance of faculty member B Madhavi, were met with challenges such as adverse weather delays. However, the team’s perseverance led to the successful demonstration of seagrass restoration along Visakhapatnam’s coast.

“Seagrass meadows offer a natural and effective solution to coastal erosion and climate change. They protect shorelines and enhance carbon absorption, benefiting the environment significantly,” the students explained.

Community engagement was an integral part of their efforts. The team organised art exhibitions, public talks, and educational campaigns to raise awareness about seagrass’ importance in combating climate change. Their initiative also earned them second place at a national conference, further spotlighting the potential of their work.

During the fellowship in the US, the quartet will exchange ideas with global climate leaders and other student innovators.

“This opportunity will help us refine our project and inspire more community-driven conservation initiatives,” they noted. As coastal erosion continues to threaten Visakhapatnam, their project offers hope and a blueprint for actionable solutions.

