Eva Armour named new Seeds of Peace Executive Director

Seeds of Peace is pleased to announce the appointment of Eva Armour as the organization’s next Executive Director.

Eva has devoted the last 25 years to the organization and its mission. She has served as Seeds of Peace’s Director of Multinational Programs based out of Israel and Palestine, Director of Global Programs, and most recently, as our Chief Impact Officer.

“I began my journey with Seeds of Peace in 2000 as a counselor at our Camp in Maine. The experience changed me—how I understand myself, others, and the world we live in. Perhaps most importantly, it expanded my imagination for a world that could be. I am deeply honored to continue building on the work of those before me alongside an incredible team dedicated to bridging divides through dialogue, proving every day that another way is possible.”

Alongside Seeds of Peace Chief Operating Officer Vishnu Swaminathan, Eva has led the organization over the past year.

Her deep understanding of and commitment to the organization’s mission, strategic vision, and ability to position Seeds of Peace for success makes her the right leader to expand the role of Seeds of Peace in building solidarity and inspiring action.

The organization’s ambitious plans for 2025 include: