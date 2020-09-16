United for change: Kids4Peace joins Seeds of Peace

We are proud to announce that Kids4Peace, a global interfaith youth movement, is now a part of the Seeds of Peace community.

Founded in Jerusalem in 2002, Kids4Peace has operated interfaith dialogue and community-based programs in the Middle East, the United States, and Europe, with a particular focus on middle school youth. The integration was officially initiated this summer with the appointment of Kids4Peace Executive Director Josh Thomas as the new Executive Director of Seeds of Peace.

With common core values and objectives, Kids4Peace and Seeds of Peace will now be able to provide opportunities for more youth to begin sharing their voices at a younger age, as well as to create a pipeline of well-prepared participants for advanced leadership programs. By pooling our expertise, resources, and energies, we will not only expand our impact, but also define a pathway for others.

We believe this teamwork is especially important for our historic work in the Middle East, where the Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding field faces a challenging moment that requires bold ideas and fresh approaches.

“We at The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) are delighted to see two of our best-in-class members—each with complementary, unique strengths—joining to create a whole that is much more than just the sum of its constituent parts. It is a challenging time for our field, but the Seeds of Peace-Kids4Peace integration is a demonstration of how our members can adapt to these circumstances, and emerge on the other side stronger, more efficient, and with the capacity necessary to catalyze real, systemic change for the Israelis and Palestinians they serve.” — John Lyndon, Executive Director, The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP)

