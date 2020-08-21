Seeds of Peace names Josh Thomas as next Executive Director

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our great pleasure to announce the appointment of Fr. Josh Thomas as Executive Director of Seeds of Peace!

Josh has served as interim Executive Director since February 2020, dividing his time between Seeds of Peace and Kids4Peace International, and serving as Board Chair of The Alliance for Middle East Peace.

He brings to us his years of experience working with nonprofit organizations in conflict regions and his first-hand knowledge of leadership development informed by decades of work in the fields of dialogue and social change.

Over the last five months, we have witnessed Josh successfully take on the challenges of managing Seeds of Peace during a pandemic while launching a strategic review of our organizational impact and vision. His clear ability to listen and lead across many spheres of thinking and translate learning into action give us further confidence in his leadership.

Josh is an Episcopal priest and a graduate of Dartmouth College and Union Theological Seminary. He has served congregations and campus chaplaincies in Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, and New Hampshire, and he taught courses in peacebuilding at Boston University School of Theology.

During his time at Kids4Peace International, Josh designed and managed projects funded by USAID and the US Institute of Peace which focused on empowering youth to be action-oriented, public leaders for peace.

In the coming months, under Josh’s leadership, we plan to integrate Kids4Peace programs into Seeds of Peace. We are excited about this opportunity to reach more youth and achieve even greater impact together.

We are honored to work with Josh as Seeds of Peace continues to develop courageous leaders who are creating more just and inclusive societies.

Steve Gruber

Board Chair

Janet Wallach

President Emeritus, Board Member

Shaiza Rizavi

Search Committee Chair, Board Member