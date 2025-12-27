Six Seeds share how they are taking the lead in their communities

“I don’t need to wait until I grow up. If I want something enough … I can do anything.” — Ruth (2023 Israeli Seed)

Seeds of Peace hosted a call with six alumni to answer one question: how are they taking the lead back home?

From navigating war to challenging systemic barriers, these Seeds are proving that peace isn’t just a feeling—it’s an action:

Ruth is courageously bridging historical gaps by teaching about the Palestinian Nakba in Jewish high schools in Israel.

Madian (2025 Palestinian Seed) launched Bridget, a startup app helping unemployed Palestinian youth find tech opportunities in the Persian Gulf.

Rumi (2024 Pakistani Seed) delivered a TED Talk on India-Pakistan relations, proving that dialogue is the only resolution.

Anadjot (2023 Indian Seed) started a school dialogue group using baked goods to spark tough conversations on interfaith relations and gender.

These young leaders faced opposition, fear of change, and regional crisis—but they persist. Seeds of Peace’s newest alumni are joining a community full of young leaders who are leading with courage.