Mika: I’m interested in politics and international relations. I’m going into 12th grade, taking university courses in political science and philosophy, participating in Young Ambassadors, and in two days I’m flying to a Seeds of Peace camp.



How do we talk about peace these days?

Mika: We must talk right now, because if we don’t start today, we’ll never start. There are people in the program whom you can talk to about this. Before, at camp, I was in a room with a Palestinian girl. We had one of the most amazing conversations I’ve ever had. We sat in pajamas, under the same blanket. We didn’t agree about everything, but we talked. It’s always possible to talk about peace. You have to and it’s worthwhile, otherwise things will always remain dirty. We need to start cleaning up that word.

Read the rest of Mae Palty’s article at Ha’aretz Magazine ››