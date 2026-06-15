Australia, the UK and Canada have established an initiative to fund grassroots peacebuilding that could prove a strategic watershed for Israel-Palestine

Sometimes, good things happen. At a time when so many international actors are devoting energy to actions that polarise rather than unite, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada have announced the establishment of a new International Peace Fund for Israelis and Palestinians, representing a rare moment of coordinated, forward-looking diplomacy.

Read the rest of Ittay Flesher’s article at The Jewish Independent ››