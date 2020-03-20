GATHER Fellow providing free meals to healthcare workers

NEW YORK | The Migrant Kitchen, a New York-based social-impact food enterprise founded by a Seeds of Peace GATHER Fellow, is partnering with DoorDash and Seeds of Peace to provide free meals to feed the families of those impacted by the coronavirus crisis, including families of hospital staff and other frontline workers.

The first several hundred meals will be donated by Migrant Kitchen, with the first meals going to doctors at Bellevue Hospital Center. The program is looking to expand to other area hospitals, as well as to centers sheltering those ultra vulnerable to the virus.

Those wishing to support the initiative can do so at GoFundMe ››

Migrant Kitchen was founded by Seeds of Peace GATHER Fellow Nas.

About The Migrant Kitchen: Born out of the Displaced Kitchen dinner series, The Migrant Kitchen is a social impact catering company that provides Food entrepreneurship opportunities through catering to migrants and refugees. The Migrant Kitchen is also dedicated to gastrodiplomacy missions on behalf of the US government through its cofounder in Turkey and Morocco.

About Seeds of Peace: Seeds of Peace inspires and cultivates new generations of global leaders in communities divided by conflict. We equip them with the skills and relationships they need to accelerate social, economic, and political changes essential to peace.

Media interested in the initiative should contact Nas at nasser.j.jaber@gmail.com.