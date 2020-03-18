Important update on Camp 2020

To the Seeds of Peace Community,

I’m writing to share the difficult news that we have decided to cancel both sessions of the Seeds of Peace Camp for this summer because of the worsening situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is not a decision we took lightly, and we know many people will be disappointed. Hundreds of young people from around the world were preparing for a life-changing summer, and our staff has been working hard to build delegations and prepare the program and logistics.

We made this decision for several reasons: Camp is home to a global community. During the summers, campers and educators travel to Camp from places like Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Syracuse and Maine.

Pulling together Camp under normal circumstances is complicated, and with so much uncertainty around the global health and travel situation, we simply cannot anticipate or prepare for all the potential risks that we might face this summer, from sickness at Camp to travel disruptions.

In the last few days, we have also encountered new logistical issues—especially with travel permits and US visas—caused by closures of schools, government offices, and border crossings. These are creating delays that cannot be resolved before summer.

But even without Camp this summer, Seeds of Peace will continue.

Over the summer and fall, we will organize a series of community conversations, both in person and online, for Seeds, Educators, board members, staff and supporters to talk together about our vision, strategy, and impact.

We will resume regional programs as soon as circumstances allow.

We will move quickly to make plans for next summer, and to open applications as soon as possible.

And we will use this time to update our program, so we can continue to offer a best-in-class experience to all our participants for years to come.

Thank you for your commitment to Seeds of Peace.

Josh

Fr. Josh Thomas | Interim Executive Director, Seeds of Peace