VIDEO: VOA visits the Seeds of Peace Camp

Straight Talk Africa from VOA visits the state of Maine, where, for the last 30 years, a program gathers youth from regions worldwide that are deeply divided by conflicts. Seeds of Peace helps young people better understand one another, accept their differences and become agents of change in their communities. Vincent Makori takes us inside the Seeds of Peace summer camp, follows their daily activities and talks to camp counselors and participants about how perceptions, misconceptions and attitudes can change across conflict lines and segregated communities.