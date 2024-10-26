South Asia programs explore many paths to peace

New and innovative programs are reaching hundreds of youth in India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries.

The Seeds of Peace Camp in Maine is the beginning of the programming road Seeds of Peace participants in South Asia. Since this summer, much has happened, despite the ongoing political strains between the neighboring states.

Seeds of Peace India

Earlier this year, Seeds of Peace India partnered with the Canada-based Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness (SCSC) to help evaluate Seeds of Peace’s interfaith camp programs. Through an SCSC Belonging Fellowship, Pallavi Singh studied the programs and made recommendations about how to gauge their impact.

The SCSC fellowship culminated in an Interfaith Camp alumni event in Mumbai on August 17 during which participants, parents, and staff from past Interfaith Camps were invited to share their experiences. More than 30 people came together at the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Tardeo to reflect about how the program impacted their lives.

A second Seeds of Peace India alumni meet-up was organized on the occasion of World Peace Day on September 22. Around 50 alumni and members of the Seeds of Peace community celebrated the idea of peace together and share their favorite Seeds of Peace memories at Synergy Maritime Recruitment Services in Powai.

During the last week of September, Seeds of Peace India held three 2½-hour workshops to introduce fundamental concepts like peace, conflict, prejudice, and gender dynamics to over 90 eighth grade students. These Promise of Peace workshops were held at the Galaxy Schools of Education Systems campus in the city of Rajkot, north of Mumbai.

Seeds of Peace India participated for the first time at an NGO Mela (fair) at the Bombay International School, a long-time partner institution, on October 12. Staff set up a stall and spoke to fair attendees about Seeds of Peace programs and philosophy and raised money by selling branded merchandise.

In partnership with the Centre for Resource Development for Educators, Seeds of Peace India held two events on October 15 to engage new educators to better understand their perspectives on peaceful classrooms as well as to introduce them to Seeds of Peace: a Teacher’s Engagement Program at the National Gallery of Modern Art and a Principals’ Townhall on Creating a Culture of Peace at Dosti House, the library at the United States Consulate in Mumbai.

October ended with the launch of the first module of Seeds of Peace’s Core Leadership Program. The Be The Change Leadership Program took place from October 19-20 with 21 participants from grades 8 to 10.

The other two Core Leadership Program modules, Media and Peace and Leaders for Peace, are scheduled to take place in November and December 2024 respectively. Also coming up is the inaugural edition of Teach Peace, a residential workshop for educators which is designed to introduce them to tools of dialogue and facilitation to create safe classrooms.

Meanwhile, preparations for the binational South Asia Regional Leadership Camp and the Negotiation for Young Leaders programs, which are scheduled to take place in January 2025, are in full swing on both sides of the border.

Seeds of Peace Pakistan

Beyond the Classroom, Seeds of Peace’s program partner in Pakistan for many years, has been equally busy since the summer and the Seeds of Peace Camp, holding online delegation meetups and launching a Peace Ambassador Program.

After Camp, 18 Seeds took part in social action projects linked to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and aimed at solidifying skills in leadership, teamwork, and conflict resolution. Through reflective activities, project proposals, and discussions, the program fosters an understanding of diverse perspectives and encourages youth-led initiatives that benefit their communities.

Beyond the Classroom led the way for the Regional Leadership Camp and the Negotiation for Young Leaders Program in Pakistan, organizing more than 20 orientation sessions in Lahore and more than 10 in Karachi, and promoting the Regional Leadership Camp at school expos in both cities.

As a result of this outreach, nearly 600 students from all over the country, including Jhelum, Multan, Beerpur, Quetta, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Chitral, Mirpur, and Multan, applied to the attend the programs and Seeds of Peace held selection conferences in Lahore and Karachi.

Additionally, the expansive Student Society for Climate Change Awareness Climate Tank Accelerator, which has been running for over a year with support from the US State Department, has deepened Seeds of Peace’s presence in the subcontinent.