OTISFIELD, Maine | The second session of the summer is underway at Seeds of Peace Camp in Otisfield. Due to the pandemic, the camp is not able to welcome the normal international campers from areas of conflict.

For the first time, this session is all students from Maine.

The camp was originally created to bring together teenagers from Israel and Palestine and help them find common ground. The programs have expanded to include other areas over the years.

This summer, Maine teens are getting the chance to explore their own divisions. Lead counselor and Maine high school graduate Danielle Whyte said she hopes this will help end hatred and violence within Maine communities.

Read the rest of the story at WMTW.com ››