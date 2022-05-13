NEW YORK – Pakistani and Indian filmmakers have collaborated with American NGO `Seeds of Peace` to produce eight documentaries that will release in June, next month. Funding for this project is provided by the Cultural Affairs of the US Consulate in Karachi.

The idea of ​​bridging cultural and historical misunderstandings between the people of Pakistan and India through documentaries and the entire project was the brainchild of John Ratigan, Cultural Affairs Officer, in US Consulate Karachi. Who was posted at the Karachi Consulate in October 2020.

For Indian and Pakistani filmmakers, the US NGO ‘Seeds of Peace’ has collaborated with 21 young Indians and 21 young Pakistani filmmakers to produce eight short films, produced with US funding. The films aim to clear cultural and historical misunderstandings between the people of India and Pakistan, especially the younger generation.

