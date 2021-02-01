Summer 2021 is fast approaching and our team is working hard on planning mission-driven, dialogue-rooted, and action-oriented programs for youth.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges to how we run programs, we are deeply committed to offering opportunities this summer, both in-person and online, that are safe and meaningful for all.

Despite constraints aimed at lowering COVID transmission risk through air travel, we remain committed to bringing diverse and dynamic groups of young people from these local regions.

To ensure that we are building supportive local networks of Seeds back home, we will prioritize admitting youth who are from areas where there is a critical mass of applicants.

United States

In the United States, we are planning for both virtual and in-person options following American Camping Association and Maine COVID-19 guidelines.

The Seeds of Peace Camp in Maine will be open to youth who live in Maine, the greater Boston area (including Vermont and New Hampshire), the greater New York City area (including New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut), and Syracuse.

We are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and incorporating COVID-19 precautions such as mandatory testing, a cohort model, distancing, and masking into our Camp planning. More details, including COVID protocols, will be published soon!

Tentative dates for Camp 2021 are:

Session I: July 11-28 for campers from greater Boston & New York City, and Syracuse. Session includes Eid al Adha; Seeds of Peace will host an imam following all COVID-19 protocols for observance of the holiday.

Session II: August 1-18 for campers from Maine.

For youth in other parts of the United States, we will offer a variety of robust and dynamic virtual programs throughout the months of June, July, and August.

Camp educators interest form ››

Camp staff interest form ››

Middle East, South Asia, and Europe

Our staff is working to plan local programs for youth in Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Palestine, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and France.

Stay connected

To receive the most up to date information, subscribe to the Seeds of Peace newsletter ››

We look forward to sharing more program details with you over the next few months. Our hope is to release applications for all summer opportunities by mid-March.

To get connected with the Program Directors in your region, and to hear about all summer 2021 program opportunities available to you, including Camp, please fill out this interest form: