Dear Seeds of Peace community,

Once again, we are witnessing heartbreaking violence which has now claimed dozens of lives in Palestine and Israel.

We are following events closely and reaching out to support our Palestinian and Israeli communities on the ground.

Today, we join with all those calling for an immediate end to military attacks and rocket fire so that no more innocent lives will be lost.

These events come after weeks of tension in Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah, where Palestinian Seeds have been working to prevent forcible expulsion of families from their homes. We stand firmly with them and all who are engaged in nonviolent struggle for equality and justice. (See our statement about current events in Sheikh Jarrah).

In these painful times, it is important to remember that our struggle is not against one another, but against the dehumanization, hatred, and unjust systems that have taken root over decades.

We are bracing for difficult days ahead and call on our community to reach out to one another in solidarity and support. Our Seeds of Peace GATHER team will be coordinating specific opportunities for conversation, education, and activism.

Together, we find hope and strength in the long struggle for justice and peace.

Josh

Josh Thomas | Executive Director, Seeds of Peace