Statement on Sheikh Jarrah expulsions

Seeds of Peace condemns efforts by settler groups, fueled by discriminatory laws and political agendas, to forcibly evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, where some of our Seeds live.

These illegal and unjust actions to displace Palestinians from East Jerusalem are yet another obstacle to peace.

We stand firmly with our Palestinian Seeds and community members as they raise their voices to #SaveSheikhJarrah. This right to protest is protected under international law, and the aggressive, violent behavior by Israeli police against protestors only inflames tensions on the ground.

Hundreds of Palestinians remain at imminent risk of forcible eviction. We will continue to highlight the situation in Sheikh Jarrah, and we call on local and international leaders to find a just solution so that these families can remain in their homes.