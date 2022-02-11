Alumni Spotlight: In their debut book, medina writes a letter of hope

A Honduran-born adoptee raised in Portland, Maine, and just 12 when they first came to the Seeds of Peace Camp in 2000, medina was living at the intersection of multiple identities without the language to express what was happening internally.

There were a lot of feelings of anger and isolation, and Camp, they said, was a place that brought stillness and courage to “reflect, accept, and move forward.”

Today, medina is a queer nonbinary trans author, development worker, and impact entrepreneur who writes and advocates for the kind of stories that were often unavailable to them as a youth—including their upcoming book, “The One Who Loves You Most,” available in May from Levine Querido.

What can you tell us about your book?

“The One Who Loves You the Most” is about a 12-year-old Honduran-born adoptee who is starting to question their own gender identity. A new year brings a school project, trans and queer friends, and a YouTube channel that help Gabriela find purpose in their journey.

You and Gabriela seem to have a few things in common, how closely does their journey mirror your own?

I’m thrilled that I had the opportunity to write from a place of authenticity. Authentic representation in books is powerful and necessary. We definitely share similar personal intersectional identities. I also felt similarly to how Gabriela felt as I grew up. Their journey didn’t mirror my own, but I wish it had!

Is there anything you wish you could tell your 12-year-old self?

You’re perfect just the way you are, and don’t let other people make you think anything else. Find people who see you and love you as you are.

You were 12 when you first came to Camp, in what ways, if any, did your Seeds of Peace experience impact you?

Seeds of Peace deepened my sensitivity and awareness of people around the world and in my own community. The experience provided me with the necessary tools to be more mindful, be an active listener, and be empowered to create change. In my book, Gabriela and their friends work together, advocate for themselves, and impact their community in a positive way. You’ll have to read my book to find out what they do :).

What are your hopes for this book?

I wrote this book as a letter of hope for all young queer youth to find community that loves them for exactly who they are, and for them to love themselves for who they are and who they are becoming. It’s also an invitation to those who may not share these identities to develop compassion and understanding for people who may be different than they are.

A lot of youth can relate to struggle to find their true selves and community, what advice do you have for them?

Do what makes you happy and keep your heart open.

Medina is a 2000 Maine Seed and Camp facilitator. Learn more or pre-order “The One Who Loves You Most” at bookshop.org.