About
Who We Are
Our Values
Our Teams
Our Partners
Our History
Our Services
Reports & Financials
Get Involved
Become a Seed
Become an Educator
Employment
Ways to Give
Fundraise
Host a Speaker
Attend an Event
Programs
Developing Leaders
Accelerating Impact
Engaging Schools
& Communities
Our Changemakers
Seeds
Educators
Fellows
News
Contact
Donate
About
Who We Are
Our Values
Our Teams
Our Partners
Our History
Our Services
Reports & Financials
Get Involved
Become a Seed
Become an Educator
Employment
Ways to Give
Fundraise
Host a Speaker
Attend an Event
Programs
Developing Leaders
Accelerating Impact
Engaging Schools
& Communities
Our Changemakers
Seeds
Educators
Fellows
News
Contact
Dec 15, 2022
VIDEO: Seeds of Peace Camp (US Edition)
Videos
2022
Leave a Reply
/ Cancel Reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Previous Post
At the Crossroads of Art and Activism: Introducing the 2022 GATHER Artivism Fellows
×
Receive blog posts
in your inbox
Enter your email address
Type in your search and press enter