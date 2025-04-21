VIDEO: Meet Your Peace Hero (Dr. Ira Helfand)

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Ira Helfand spoke with Seeds on April 21, 2025, about his advocacy for the responsible use of nuclear power.

Helfand co-founded Physicians for Social Responsibility and is one of the past presidents of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which received the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize.

He is also a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which also received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.