2015 Palestinian Seed Kamal and 2018 GATHER Fellow Majd pioneered a groundbreaking solar company called SunBox, providing Gazans with the means to power small appliances during daily blackouts. Since the war erupted on October 7th, however, the Kamal and Majd have lost everything: their business, their livelihoods, and a number of family members. Read Kamal’s opinion piece in the New York Times ››