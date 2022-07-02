OTISFIELD — Interested in learning how to change her community for the better, Deyonce Ward attended Seeds of Peace camp last summer.

“Before I came here, I was so closed in,” the Portland High School student said. “I didn’t want to talk.”

But before she knew it, the session had ended, and Ward found herself wishing she had taken better advantage of the opportunity to connect with other teens passionate about social justice from across the state.

So, she came back this summer ready to challenge herself to step further outside her comfort zone.

On Sunday, Seeds of Peace welcomed 62 campers for its first session of the summer, including roughly a dozen returnees from last year’s first Maine-only cohort.

