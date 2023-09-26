Seeds of Peace campers appear on “This Teenage Life” podcast

This summer, Molly, the adult who works on This Teenage Life, visited the Camp and its program that brings together youth from regions of conflict, including teens from Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and the United States.

She spoke with campers from youth from the Middle East and South Asia who had taken the leap to meet folks “the other side.” Many of them defied the opinions of their political leaders and communities, traveling thousands of miles to speak with teenagers on the opposite side of their national conflict.

In this episode, teens from Seeds of Peace shared their experience doing what they think is right in order to hear from their neighbors and nominal enemies. Then teens from This Teenage Life share their own experiences of connecting with folks from another side in their daily lives.

