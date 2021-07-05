Seeds of Peace Camp kicks-off 28th summer in Maine

OTISFIELD | After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seeds of Peace Camp will celebrate the return of young leaders to the shores of Pleasant Lake with an opening flag-raising ceremony on Monday, July 12.

Teenagers from communities across the Northeast United States will engage each other across lines of difference during the first session of Camp from July 11-28.

WHEN & WHERE

9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021

Seeds of Peace Camp, 183 Powhatan Road, Otisfield, Maine 04270

ABOUT THE SEEDS OF PEACE CAMP

The opening welcome ceremony kicks of Seeds of Peace’s 28th summer and its first session of Camp, which will see nearly 70 youth from the Northeastern United States come together across lines of conflict to engage in daily facilitated dialogue sessions, leadership development, and action-taking, all while also taking part in traditional summer camp experiences.

New to this year’s Camp is the Community Action program—designated time each day in which youth who live within in geographic proximity will ideate and design strategies for addressing challenges in their communities.

The second session of Camp, which begins on August 1, will bring together around 80 youth from across the state of Maine, the first time the state will have its own designated session at Camp, as well as educators from around the US Northeast.

These campers will explore the deep divides in American society, including race, religion, and political differences, while developing the skills and confidence to address conflicts within their own schools and communities.

Over the past 28 years, the Camp has graduated over 7,300 alumni as part of Seeds of Peace’s mission to equip exceptional youth and educators with the skills and relationships to work in solidarity across lines of difference to create more just and inclusive societies.