Campers from Middle East, South Asia return to Seeds of Peace Camp

OTISFIELD, MAINE | For the first time in four years, campers from the Middle East (Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Palestine) and South Asia (India and Pakistan) will be among the 300 teens attending the Seeds of Peace Camp this summer.

“While we have been running innovative regional programs throughout the pandemic, we have not convened youth from the Middle East and South Asia in-person at this scale since 2019,” said Seeds of Peace Executive Director Josh Thomas.

“Amid all the conflicts in our world, there are passionate young people who are ready to reach out, bridge divides, and lead change. We’re thrilled that we can bring them together at Camp once again.”

30 years of Seeds of Peace

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Seeds of Peace. Over the past three decades, over 8,000 young people have taken part in Seeds of Peace programs that inspire and equip them to work in solidarity across lines of difference to create more just and inclusive societies.

The campers from the Middle East and South Asia will come together during the Camp’s second session, which runs from July 27 to August 15. This summer’s staff includes alumni from the Middle East and South Asia.

During the first session, which runs from July 9-23, campers from across the United States will convene for a leadership program that explores deep divides in American society, including race, religion, and political differences. The program also provides an opportunity for participants to develop the skills and confidence to address conflicts within their own schools and communities.

Campers in both sessions will take part in a Community Action program during which time they will design strategies for addressing challenges in their societies.

The first session of Camp will begin with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, July 10.