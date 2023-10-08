Message from the Executive Director

Dear Seeds of Peace Community,

I’m writing to you today during a very painful time.

This weekend’s attacks by Hamas and the Israeli response mark a new level

of devastation for a region already suffering. Over the last 48 hours, our team

on the ground has been checking on alumni, to offer support where we can.

I encourage you to reach out to those you know. It makes a difference.

In so many Seeds of Peace families—in Israel, in Gaza, and across the land—there are loved ones who have been killed or are missing or who are fearing for their lives. It is a nightmare and getting worse every minute.

From all accounts, it seems like there will be more pain and loss ahead, that will test our most fundamental commitment to see the full humanity of one another. For some, there has been far too much loss, for far too long.

Today, as always, we affirm our belief that all Israelis and Palestinians deserve freedom, justice, equality, and the right to live in safety. The killing and capturing

of civilians is wrong, no matter who is responsible.

As we plan next steps, we are beginning to work on creating spaces for our community to come together, for connection and support. If you would like to join

or have ideas, please reach out.

Josh

Josh Thomas, Executive Director, Seeds of Peace