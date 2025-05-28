2025 Spring Benefit recognizes the ‘believers and doers’

NEW YORK | Over 270 supporters, friends, and alumni of Seeds of Peace gathered in New York City on May 27 to honor the past, present, and future of the organization while helping raise over $1.1M for the organization’s mission.

The 2025 Spring Benefit Dinner, hosted by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, was filled with music, reflection, and purpose—honoring the transformative power of dialogue, the legacy of leadership, and the resilience of a global community committed to peace.

“Tonight is something rare,” said Velshi. “Different backgrounds, different politics—but united by a shared hope and by Seeds of Peace’s invitation to imagine and build a different future.”

The evening honored Seeds of Peace’s programming team around the world, from South Asia to the the Middle East to the United States, who have, in the face of unimaginable challenges, remained steadfast in their mission.

The room was brought to its feet by stirring performances from Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju accompanied by rapper Xenai and composer Ishaan Chhabra. Their evocative, original music rooted in Indian culture embodied the spirit of courage and connection. Equally moving was the performance by the internationally acclaimed Palestinian-Israeli Jerusalem Youth Chorus, founded by American Seed Micah Hendler.

A highlight of the night was the presentation of the John P. Wallach Peacemaker Award to Seeds of Peace Board Chair Sandra Wijnberg. The award recognizes her commitment to fostering understanding and peacebuilding, including her work with the Office of the Quartet in Jerusalem promoting economic development to advance Middle East peace.

“This organization has proven its resiliency over 30 years—through times of great hope and great despair,” said Sandra. “Tonight is a tribute to everyone who believes as [Seeds of Peace founder] John Wallach did in the importance of investing in the next generation.”

The event also celebrated a tireless advocate for youth diplomacy and dialogue, the Honorable Jay T. Snyder, who was introduced in a video message from Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Timothy (Tim) P. Wilson, the longtime Seeds of Peace Camp Director whose leadership has shaped generations of young peacebuilders.

Both were recognized for their unwavering commitment to the mission of Seeds of Peace.

Seeds representing different eras of the organization’s history, from 1994-2024, shared deeply personal testimonies, illustrating how their Seeds of Peace experiences have shaped their lives and inspired their work as changemakers in their communities.

“This evening is about the believers and doers,” said Seeds of Peace Executive Director Eva Armour, before reflecting on the organization’s evolution and reaffirming the essential role the Seeds of Peace Camp continues to play as a cornerstone of its work.

At Camp, said Eva, “I have seen young people bravely choose to do what their leaders and governments seemingly could not—to really listen to each other; to see each other as full human beings; and to search for paths forward that didn’t result in more death and destruction. They do this, not pretending there aren’t serious divides between them, but because of them.”

Eva emphasized that today, “Seeds of Peace is more than just a summer camp; it is a year-round, full-fledged leadership development program.” Looking ahead, she noted that the organization will be focused on strengthening the connections between alumni so that they can be even more impactful together while also expanding dialogue training for educators and facilitators.

This evening was more than a celebration: it was a renewal of our shared commitment to a more just and peaceful future with those who continue to invest in the work of Seeds of Peace.